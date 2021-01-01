Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Sign DB Dee Virgin

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Dee Virgin

Virgin, 27, spent time on the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams practice squads this season. He was elevated to the Lions 53-man roster for two games and recorded one special teams tackle. After being released by Detroit on Dec. 17, Virgin signed with the Rams practice squad on Dec. 22 and was released on Dec. 29. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017 out of West Alabama. He spent his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and was released at the end of the training camp in 2018. Virgin was claimed off waivers by Detroit, where he spent time on the Lions 53-man roster and practice squad until last month. Overall, he has played in 21 career regular season games and registered 12 special teams tackles.

