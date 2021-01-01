Patriots Sign DB Dee Virgin

Virgin, 27, spent time on the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams practice squads this season. He was elevated to the Lions 53-man roster for two games and recorded one special teams tackle. After being released by Detroit on Dec. 17, Virgin signed with the Rams practice squad on Dec. 22 and was released on Dec. 29. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017 out of West Alabama. He spent his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and was released at the end of the training camp in 2018. Virgin was claimed off waivers by Detroit, where he spent time on the Lions 53-man roster and practice squad until last month. Overall, he has played in 21 career regular season games and registered 12 special teams tackles.