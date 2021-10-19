Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

Bryant, 23, who was elevated to the active roster for the games against Tampa Bay and at Houston, played on defense and on special teams in both of those games and accumulated two total tackles. He originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder began his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 16, 2020. Bryant was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

Patterson, 22, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Memphis on May 5, 2021 and was released by the Vikings at the end of training camp on Aug. 25. The 6-foot, 190-pounder, appeared in 52 games and was 64-of-82 on field goals with a long of 56 yards. He also accrued 240-of-246 extra points and finished second in school history with 432 points.

2021_headshots_recropped__0069_Bryant_Myles_2021

Myles Bryant

#41 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Washington
2020__0003_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Winovich

Chase Winovich

#50 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Michigan

