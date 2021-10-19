Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Chase Winovich on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

Bryant, 23, who was elevated to the active roster for the games against Tampa Bay and at Houston, played on defense and on special teams in both of those games and accumulated two total tackles. He originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder began his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 16, 2020. Bryant was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.