Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 05 - 06:00 PM | Tue Dec 06 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Bill Belichick 12/1: "Just couldn't do enough tonight"

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

Dec 05, 2022 at 05:17 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

Mosley, 23, was originally signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent time on the Seattle and Tampa Bay practice squads this year. He was released by Tampa Bay from the practice squad on Nov. 29. Mosely played in 36 career games with four starts during his three-year stint at Kentucky and finished with 69 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He started his college career at Eastern Arizona Community College for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate Bill Murray from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the New York Jets practice squad.

news

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that have released RB J.J. Taylor. In addition, they have re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. It will be his third stint on the New England practice squad this season.

news

Patriots Sign P Michael Palardy to the 53-Man Roster; Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed P Michael Palardy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they signed rookie OL Kody Russey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Christian Barmore on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie OL Hayden Howerton and veteran P Michael Palardy to the practice squad and released DL Ron'Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Troy Brown on Marcus Jones 12/5: "He's continued to earn his right to be out on the field"

Patriots wide receivers and kickoff returners coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Steve Belichick 12/5: "It's important to have good rush integrity every single week"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Cameron Achord 12/5: "You never want to put too much on someone's plate"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/1: "We have to focus, come back and be ready"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising