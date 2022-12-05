Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

Mosley, 23, was originally signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent time on the Seattle and Tampa Bay practice squads this year. He was released by Tampa Bay from the practice squad on Nov. 29. Mosely played in 36 career games with four starts during his three-year stint at Kentucky and finished with 69 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He started his college career at Eastern Arizona Community College for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky.