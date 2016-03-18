Patriots sign DE Chris Long and LB Shea McClellin

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent DE Chris Long and LB Shea McClellin as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Long, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams. He was released by the Rams on Feb. 19, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 268-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (second overall) out of Virginia by St. Louis in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has played in 114 games with 95 starts and has 246 total tackles, 54½ sacks, seven passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His best statistical season was in 2011 when he registered 13 sacks. Last season in St. Louis, Long started in 5 of 12 games and had 40 total tackles and three sacks.