Patriots sign DE Chris Long and LB Shea McClellin

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent DE Chris Long and LB Shea McClellin as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears.

Mar 18, 2016 at 09:51 AM
New England Patriots
710x380-20160318-mcclellin-long-transaction.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent DE Chris Long and LB Shea McClellin as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears. Terms of the contracts were not announced. 

Long, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams. He was released by the Rams on Feb. 19, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 268-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (second overall) out of Virginia by St. Louis in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has played in 114 games with 95 starts and has 246 total tackles, 54½ sacks, seven passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His best statistical season was in 2011 when he registered 13 sacks. Last season in St. Louis, Long started in 5 of 12 games and had 40 total tackles and three sacks. 

McClellin, 26, is a veteran of four seasons with Chicago after originally joining the team as a first-round draft pick (19th overall) out of Boise State in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, has played in 52 NFL games with 31 starts and has registered 161 total tackles, 7½ sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He has started at both defensive end and linebacker during his career. Last season, he started in 11 of 12 games for Chicago at middle linebacker and accumulated 53 total tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

