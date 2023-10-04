Patriots Sign DL Trysten Hill to the Practice Squad; Release P Corliss Waitman from the Practice Squad

Hill, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Dallas in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He was released by Dallas on Nov. 1, 2022 and claimed off waivers by Arizona on Nov. 2, 2022. Hill was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2023. Hill began the 2023 season on the Cleveland practice squad before being released on Sept. 26. Overall, he has played in 31 regular season games with five starts and has accumulated 39 total tackles and 1 sack.

Waitman, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Alabama on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder spent the 2020 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad. He was released by Pittsburgh on May 3, 2021 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on July 26, 2021. Waitman was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp on Aug. 23, 2021 and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 23, 2021. He was signed by Pittsburgh to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 25, 2021 and played in two games with the Steelers. After being released by Pittsburgh, he was claimed off waivers by Denver and played in all 17 games with the Broncos last season. Overall, he has played in 19 NFL games and had 103 punts for 4,835 yards for a 46.9-yard average.