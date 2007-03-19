Patriots sign ex-Dolphins CB Jackson

FOXBOROUGH (March 19, 2007) -- The New England Patriots signed free-agent cornerback Eddie Jackson.
The Patriots did not disclose the terms of the contract.
Jackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, had six tackles in 14 games last year.
The 6-foot, 200-pound cornerback signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arkansas in 2004. Miami claimed Jackson off waivers in September 2005.
