Patriots sign final three draft picks

Strange, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 29th overall pick out of Chattanooga. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was a five-year starter on the offensive line who had an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He started all 11 games in 2021 with nine at left guard and two at left tackle and led an offensive line that paved the way for an offense that averaged 205.5 rushing yards per game. Overall, he played in 49 games with 44 starts during his college career.