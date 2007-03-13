Patriots sign former Bengals WR Washington

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 13, 2007) -- The New England Patriots signed free agent Kelley Washington, another deal in an offseason overhaul of their receiving corps.
"I am happy to be part of such a great franchise and to have the opportunity to help them get back and win another Super Bowl," Washington said in a statement released by his agent.
Washington has 72 catches for 893 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons with Cincinnati.
The Patriots have also signed free agent receiver Donte' Stallworth, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and acquired Wes Welker from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a draft choice.
Washington and Stallworth were teammates at Tennessee.