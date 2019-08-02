Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign free agent WR Cameron Meredith

Aug 02, 2019 at 07:52 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

AP Photo by Ryan Kang
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81).

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Cameron Meredith. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Meredith, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Chicago (2015-17) and New Orleans (2018). The 6-foot-3, 207-pounder was released by New Orleans on July 29, 2019. He has played in 31 games with 11 starts and has 86 receptions for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns.

Meredith originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Chicago out of Illinois State in 2015. His most productive season came in 2016 when he caught 66 passes for 888 yards with four touchdowns for the Bears. After missing the 2017 season due to an injury suffered in the preseason, Meredith signed with New Orleans as a restricted free agent on April 6, 2018. He was limited to just six games in 2018 and finished with nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown for the Saints.

