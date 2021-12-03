Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad. Nordin was released by the Patriots on Dec. 1.
Nordin, 23, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was the only rookie free agent that signed with New England following the draft. Nordin was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18 after making the 53-man roster and being inactive for the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 12.