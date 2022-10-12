Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 12 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad. 

Oct 12, 2022 at 11:24 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.

Munson, 27, spent time on the New England practice squad in 2018 and 2019 and on the 53-man roster in 2021. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants and finished with 55 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He began the 2018 season on the Giants practice squad before being signed to the New England practice squad. Munson spent the majority of the 2019 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to Miami's 53-man roster on Dec. 17. After playing in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020, he began the 2021 season on the team's practice squad before being signed to the New England 53-man roster on Oct. 27. Munson was claimed by Miami after being released by New England on Dec. 15. He was placed on injured reserve in August this past summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10. Overall, he has played in 42 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate LB Harvey Langi to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Harvey Langi to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Reps' as Mac Jones Nears Return

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/12: "There's always something that we can learn from"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

David Andrews on winning Sunday's game 10/12: "Just got to keep building"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/12: "It's hard to win in this league"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising