Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad. Collins Sr. played in 10 games with two starts for New England last season after re-joining the team for his third stint (2013-16, 2019, 2021) on Oct. 6, 2021. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

Collins Sr., 32, is in his 10th NFL season after spending time with New England (2013-16, 2019, 2021), Cleveland (2016-18) and Detroit (2020-21). He originally entered the NFL as second-round draft pick (52nd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by New England out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played for the Patriots for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2016. Collins was released by the Browns on March 6, 2019, and then re-signed with the Patriots on May 15, 2019. Collins signed with Detroit in the 2019 offseason and was released by the Lions on Sept. 28, 2021, after seeing action in the first two games of the year.

Overall, Collins has played in 122 career regular season games with 104 starts and totaled 700 tackles, 26½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), 12 interceptions and 39 passes defensed. He has made seven postseason starts and posted 55 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.