Patriots Sign Lynn Bowden Jr. To A Future Contract

Jan 30, 2023
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a future contract. Bowden spent the 2022 season on the New England practice squad.

Bowden Jr., 25, was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (80th overall) out of Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder was traded from Las Vegas to the Miami Dolphins on September 5, 2020. He played in 10 games with four starts and caught 28 passes for 211 yards and had nine rushing attempts for 32 yards as a rookie in 2020. Bowden Jr. spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve. He was released by Miami on August 30, 2022 and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. Bowden was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the game vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6 and saw limited action at wide receiver against the Colts.

Bowden_Lynn

Lynn Bowden Jr.

#86 WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: Kentucky

