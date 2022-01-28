Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Drew Desjarlais to a future contract.
Desjarlais, 24, was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League in the first round (4th overall) in the 2019 draft out of Windsor. The 6-foot-2, 313-pounder, played in all 18 games with 10 starts during his first season. After the 2020 season was canceled, Desjarlais played in all 14 games during a shortened 2021 season and earned a West Division All-Star selection after helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup.