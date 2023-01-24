Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jan 24 - 02:00 PM | Wed Jan 25 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a future contract. 

Jan 24, 2023 at 04:36 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a future contract.

Murray, 25, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and has spent the last three seasons on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer. Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and at Minnesota on Nov. 24 but did not see action in those games. He was elevated to the active roster for the game vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1 and made his NFL debut with limited action on special teams.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract.

news

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB Rodney Randle to a future contract.

news

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts.

news

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.

news

Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve and signed LS Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated K Tristan Vizcaino and TE Scotty Washington to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Terez Hall to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate DL Christian Barmore to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Isaiah Wynn on Injured Reserve; Elevate LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that DL Christian Barmore was activated to the 53-man roster. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Patriots placed OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they made two practice squad transactions, signing free agent LS Tucker Addington and releasing OL Hunter Thedford.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising