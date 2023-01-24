Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

Murray, 25, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of William & Mary in 2020 and has spent the last three seasons on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line this past summer. Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and at Minnesota on Nov. 24 but did not see action in those games. He was elevated to the active roster for the game vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1 and made his NFL debut with limited action on special teams.