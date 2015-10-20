Patriots sign OL Brennan Williams to practice squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Brennan Williams to the practice squad.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Brennan Williams to the practice squad. Williams, 24, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice (89th overall) by the Houston Texans out of North Carolina in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder, spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve. He was released by Houston on July 21, 2014, and went to training camp with Jacksonville this past summer. Williams was released by the Jaguars on Aug. 29, 2015. His father, Brent Williams, played defensive end with the Patriots from 1986 through 1993.

