Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the practice squad.

Oct 17, 2023 at 05:40 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad. McDermott was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 29 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft.

   McDermott, 30, is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 49 NFL games with 12 starts, two at right guard, two at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end. After being released by New England at the end of his first training camp in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo. McDermott was released by Buffalo on Oct. 3, 2019 and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. McDermott spent time in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Jets, seeing action in seven games.

