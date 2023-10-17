Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad. McDermott was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 29 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft.

McDermott, 30, is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 49 NFL games with 12 starts, two at right guard, two at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end. After being released by New England at the end of his first training camp in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo. McDermott was released by Buffalo on Oct. 3, 2019 and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. McDermott spent time in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Jets, seeing action in seven games.