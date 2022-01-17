Patriots sign six players to future contracts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass . – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed six players to future contracts: WR Tre Nixon, K Quinn Nordin, WR Malcolm Perry, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Will Sherman and WR Kristian Wilkerson. All of those players except Perry finished the season on the New England practice squad.

Perry, 24, was claimed by New England on Sept. 2 off waivers from Miami. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 and then released on Nov. 17. He was signed by New Orleans to the practice squad on Nov. 23. Perry originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry played in nine games with two starts as a rookie in 2020 and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his college career at Navy.