Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 10 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 18 - 11:55 AM

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Jones finds Bourne on fourth down for first NFL playoff TD connection

Kendrick Bourne turns Mac Jones' sideline dime into 43-yard catch and run

Nick Folk's 44-yard FG gets Patriots on board before halftime

Mac Jones puts on scrambling clinic with 16-yard pickup

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

Jan 17, 2022 at 04:16 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed six players to future contracts: WR Tre Nixon, K Quinn Nordin, WR Malcolm Perry, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Will Sherman and WR Kristian Wilkerson. All of those players except Perry finished the season on the New England practice squad.

Perry, 24, was claimed by New England on Sept. 2 off waivers from Miami. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 and then released on Nov. 17. He was signed by New Orleans to the practice squad on Nov. 23. Perry originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry played in nine games with two starts as a rookie in 2020 and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his college career at Navy.

Name Position Year College
Tre Nixon WR Rookie Central Florida
Quinn Nordin K Rookie Michigan
Malcolm Perry WR 2 Navy
Devine Ozigbo RB 3 Nebraska
Will Sherman OL Rookie Colorado
Kristian Wilkerson WR 1 Southeast Missouri St.

news

Patriots Elevate Four Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated CB De'Vante Bausby, DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots sign defensive back Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DB DJ Daniel and TE Jaylen Smith to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Sean Davis, DL Daniel Ekuale and DB D'Angelo Ross to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster for the second straight week.
news

Patriots Place S Joshuah Bledsoe on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed rookie S Joshuah Bledsoe on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo to the active roster
news

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
news

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson. 
Latest News

Patriots sign six players to future contracts

Notebook: Pats players close the book on 2021

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Ted Karras 1/17: "We are all going to have to get back to work"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/17: "There are a lot of things that we have learned from"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Hunter Henry 1/17: "The biggest thing from this is how we grow, how we learn from this"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
In Case You Missed It

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
