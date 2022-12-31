Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely (pronounced QUAN-dray) and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

Hayes, 25, (jersey #39) was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 27, 2022. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder most recently spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from the Carolina practice squad on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with Carolina in 2022 and had 3 total tackles. Hayes has spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State with Jacksonville in 2019. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hayes also played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this past spring after joining the team as a ninth-round draft pick. He had 33 total tackles and one interception with the Stallions.

Jones, 25, was drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State with the 121st overall selection. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has played in 13 games with two starts this year and registered 30 total tackles, two interceptions with one returned 40 yards for a touchdown, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Mosely, 23, (jersey #34) was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 5, 2022. He was originally signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent time on the Seattle and Tampa Bay practice squads this year. He was released by Tampa Bay from the practice squad on Nov. 29. Mosely played in 36 career games with four starts during his three-year stint at Kentucky and finished with 69 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He started his college career at Eastern Arizona Community College for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky.