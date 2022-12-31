Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 29 2022 - 03:00 PM | Sun Jan 01 2023 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Dec 31, 2022 at 04:32 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely (pronounced QUAN-dray) and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

Hayes, 25, (jersey #39) was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 27, 2022. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder most recently spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from the Carolina practice squad on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with Carolina in 2022 and had 3 total tackles. Hayes has spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State with Jacksonville in 2019. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hayes also played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this past spring after joining the team as a ninth-round draft pick. He had 33 total tackles and one interception with the Stallions.

Jones, 25, was drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State with the 121st overall selection. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has played in 13 games with two starts this year and registered 30 total tackles, two interceptions with one returned 40 yards for a touchdown, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Mosely, 23, (jersey #34) was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 5, 2022. He was originally signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent time on the Seattle and Tampa Bay practice squads this year. He was released by Tampa Bay from the practice squad on Nov. 29. Mosely played in 36 career games with four starts during his three-year stint at Kentucky and finished with 69 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He started his college career at Eastern Arizona Community College for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky.

Sokol, 26, (jersey #87) was elevated to the active roster and saw action in his first game with New England vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit on May 11, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. He has spent time in training camp and on the practice squad of the Chargers, Lions and Jaguars. In 2020, he was elevated by the Chargers to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol was released by New England on Aug. 30 and then was signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.

