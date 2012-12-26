Patriots Sign Three To The Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots signed three players to the practice squad on Wednesday, December 26, 2012.

Dec 26, 2012 at 03:22 AM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots signed WR Kamar Aiken, RB James Develin and DB Cyhl Quarles to the practice squad. Aiken and Develin were released from the 53-man roster on Dec. 24. Quarles spent a few weeks on the New England practice squad earlier in the year.

Aiken, 23, was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Dec. 22 and saw action in the win at Jacksonville on Dec. 23. He joined the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 19. Aiken originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Buffalo out of Central Florida in 2011. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder began his rookie season on the Buffalo practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in November. Aiken was released by Buffalo after training camp this past summer and spent time on the practice squads of both Buffalo and Chicago this season.

Develin, 24, joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 1, 2012 and was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 28. He played in his first NFL game vs. San Francisco on Dec. 16. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder, from Brown University, spent most of the 2010 and all of the 2011 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He originally entered the NFL in 2010 when he was signed to the Cincinnati practice squad on Nov. 30, 2010 after playing for the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League. Develin played four seasons as a defensive lineman at Brown.

Quarles, 23, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 12 and released on Sept. 28. He was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie free agent out of Wake Forest on May 11, 2012. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder was released by Baltimore on Aug. 31, 2012. In 50 career games at Wake Forest, he totaled 239 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

