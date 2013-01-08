Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Catch-22 w/ Evan Lazar & Alex Barth Wed Nov 16 | 02:00 PM - 03:15 PM

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Patriots sign WR Andre Holmes to the practice squad

The New England Patriots signed WR Andre Holmes to the practice squad today.

Jan 08, 2013 at 01:01 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-andre-holmes-dallas.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots signed WR Andre Holmes to the practice squad today.

Holmes, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Minnesota out of Hillsdale in 2011. The 6-foot-4, 223-pounder was released by Minnesota after training camp and was signed to the Dallas practice squad. Holmes was signed to the Dallas 53-man roster late in the 2011 season but was inactive for the final four games of the season. He made the Dallas 53-man roster out of training camp in 2012 and played seven games, registering two receptions for 11 yards. Holmes was released by Dallas on Nov. 25 and signed back to the practice squad on Nov. 27.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/16: "They'll have a couple new wrinkles for us, and we'll have some new wrinkles for them"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Cameron Achord 11/15: "Our job as coaches are to just be teachers"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Brian Belichick on Zach Wilson's mobility 11/15: "He can run for a first down if you give him enough room"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Vinnie Sunseri on Ivan Fears 11/15: "I've learned an extraordinary amount from coach Fears"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Do Your Job Mini: Behind-The-Scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million Renovation Project for The 2023 Patriots Season

Go behind-the-scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million renovation project as the construction team works to prepare the stadium for completion ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The project includes a newly transformed light house, the largest outdoor video board and new hospitality and function spaces to improve the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days in Foxboro.

Matthew Slater 11/14: "Everybody is playing for something, especially in our division"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising