Patriots sign WR Chris Harper to 53-man roster; Release OL Chris Barker

Nov 17, 2015 at 10:13 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie WR Chris Harper to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released OL Chris Barker. 

Harper, 21, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of California on May 8, 2015, and made the 53-man roster out of training camp. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, played in the season opener vs. Pittsburgh as a reserve wide receiver but did not record any statistics. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 15, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 17. 

Barker, 25, was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster last Saturday and saw action as a reserve in the win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Barker has had two stints so far in 2015 on the New England practice squad. He originally joined the Patriots when he was claimed off waivers from Miami on Sept. 1, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Miami out of Nevada on May 3, 2013. He played in four games as a rookie in 2013 with the Patriots. Last season, he spent the majority of the year on the New England practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster for a two-game stint in October. He saw action in one game and was inactive for one game. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

