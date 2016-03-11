Patriots sign WR Chris Hogan

Hogan, 27, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-15). The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2011 out of Monmouth. Hogan transferred to Monmouth from Penn State, where he played four seasons on a lacrosse scholarship. He spent the 2011 season on the practice squads of the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. After beginning the 2012 season on the Miami practice squad, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster for the final two games of the season. Over his three seasons with Buffalo, he has played in 48 games with six starts and has 87 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Last season with Buffalo, Hogan played in 16 games with four starts and caught 36 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns.