Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 30 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots sign WR Chris Hogan

The Patriots announced that they have signed WR Chris Hogan as a restricted free agent from Buffalo.

Mar 11, 2016 at 09:58 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Chris Hogan as a restricted free agent from Buffalo. Terms of the contract were not announced. 

Hogan, 27, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-15). The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2011 out of Monmouth. Hogan transferred to Monmouth from Penn State, where he played four seasons on a lacrosse scholarship. He spent the 2011 season on the practice squads of the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. After beginning the 2012 season on the Miami practice squad, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster for the final two games of the season. Over his three seasons with Buffalo, he has played in 48 games with six starts and has 87 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Last season with Buffalo, Hogan played in 16 games with four starts and caught 36 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
news

Blue Mantis Named Official IT Services and Distribution Partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots

Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/29

Game Notes: DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kyle Dugger 10/30: "Trying to do everything we can to get better"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Mike Onwenu 10/30: "It's a long season" 

Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu addresses the media on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Matthew Slater 10/30: "I think guys need to be the best versions of themselves" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 10/30: Final Thoughts on Loss to the Dolphins

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 10/29: "It just wasn't good enough"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Please note due to technical issues only a portion of the full press conference is available.

Mac Jones 10/29: "Didn't have enough production"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising