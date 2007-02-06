Patriots T Light selected for Pro Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Feb. 6, 2007) -- New England Patriots left tackle Matt Light was chosen for the Pro Bowl, replacing Jonathan Ogden of the Baltimore Ravens on the AFC team.
Light was selected for the first time in his six NFL seasons. He will be New England's only representative in Saturday's game in Honolulu after defensive end Richard Seymour, who had elbow and groin problems, withdrew because of injury.
The only other Patriots offensive tackles chosen for the Pro Bowl since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 were Leon Gray, Brian Holloway and Bruce Armstrong.
Ogden, who had been selected for his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl, missed the Ravens' next to last regular-season game with a toe injury.