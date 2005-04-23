Patriots' Trade 2nd Round Pick to Baltimore Ravens

The New England Patriots have traded their 2nd round pick (64th overall) to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the Ravens 3rd round pick (84th Overall), 6th round pick (195th Overall) and their 3rd round pick in the 2006 Draft.
Apr 23, 2005
