Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Michel, 26, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (31st overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. The 5-oot-11, 215-pounder, played in 38 regular season games with 28 starts and accumulated 2,292 yards on 535 carries with 14 touchdowns. He also had 26 receptions for 258 yards with one touchdown. Michel played in four postseason games with two starts and registered 397 yards in 85 carries with six touchdowns and caught three passes for 18 yards.