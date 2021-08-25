Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 25 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/23: 'We have a better balanced team'

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Aug 25, 2021 at 04:32 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for single transaction in 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Michel, 26, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (31st overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. The 5-oot-11, 215-pounder, played in 38 regular season games with 28 starts and accumulated 2,292 yards on 535 carries with 14 touchdowns. He also had 26 receptions for 258 yards with one touchdown. Michel played in four postseason games with two starts and registered 397 yards in 85 carries with six touchdowns and caught three passes for 18 yards.

Related Content

news

Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

The Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli.
news

Patriots Release OL Jerald Hawkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells.  
news

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala.
news

Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Cassh Maluia. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that QB Jake Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have released wide receiver Devin Smith.
news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Notebook: Pats offense starting to click

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 1 of Practice with the Giants

James White, Kendrick Bourne, Lawrence Guy, and David Andrews discuss the benefits of practicing against another team.

Kendrick Bourne 8/25: 'I don't want to be a one trick pony'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Lawrence Guy 8/25: 'Every minute we are in the building is a learning experience'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

David Andrews 8/25: 'Yea it was hot, it just is what it is'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Deatrich Wise 8/25: 'Whether it's rain, sleet, snow, or blazing heat it doesn't matter'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

James White on Sony Michel 8/25: 'Definitely going to miss him, best of luck to him'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising