Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 14 - 02:00 PM | Wed Nov 15 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

Smith-Schuster moves chains via sideline grab for 9 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Tavai's tipped pass leads to Patriots' first takeaway in Frankfurt

Photos: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Chad Ryland opens scoring in Frankfurt with 37-yard FG

Patriots Training Camp -- 3 to see

Here are three areas to keep an eye on as the Patriots open training camp on Friday.

Jul 25, 2013 at 05:55 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

With the opening of Patriots training camp 2013 now less than 24 hours away, it's time to put the incredibly tumultuous offseason in the books and turn the page to practice, roster competition and football.

Bill Belichick's team is coming off a 12-win season that included another AFC East title and resulted in a trip to the AFC title game. The squad was leading at halftime against Baltimore and appeared on its way to another Super Bowl when the bottom fell out last January.

But for a team that's been to the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game after winning a combined 25 games over the last two regular seasons there are a lot of questions surrounding the practice fields of Gillette Stadium this summer.

Offseason departures, injuries and potential distractions bring plenty of storylines to Foxborough as 90 men prepare to don helmets, battle for roster spots and begin laying the foundation for what will be the 2013 version of the New England Patriots.

With that in mind, here are three issues to keep an eye on as training camp heats up Friday morning.

1 – The passing game's scheme/personnel/production: Tom Brady's passing attack has been a presumed strength of the Patriots since the offensive overhaul led to a record breaking season in 2007. Those days are gone. Randy Moss is long gone. Wes Welker is in the Rocky Mountains. Aaron Hernandez is in jail. And Rob Gronkowski is on PUP coming back from arm and back surgeries. Josh McDaniels has a lot of transition to deal with on a unit that's scored 500-plus points four times since 2007. Can the Brady-led passing attack still be dominant? Are they better served turning more of the job over to the Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen-led backfield? Is the base set a two-tight end look? Three wide receivers? Two backs? Once the scheme is somewhat hashed out – as they will always be rather multiple and game plan-based – how will the personnel battles at tight end and wide receiver shake out? Once all that starts to come to some degree of clarity, which guys are going to make plays through the air and earn Brady's hard-to-gain trust? That's a lot to accomplish over the next month to be ready for the Bills on opening day. Things didn't look all that good this spring as the passing attack had a lot of balls hitting the ground in OTA and mini-camp work, even when going against air in shorts and helmets. The passing game is a work in progress. The question is, how much work will it take to make some progress?

2 – Edge rush from top to bottom: Rob Ninkovich has proven himself at this point as a productive, versatile playmaker on the edge. He's going to get his four to eight sacks with a few other big plays mixed in. But at the top of the depth chart at defensive end Chandler Jones needs to make a huge stride in his second season if this defense in New England is going to make a big leap this fall. Jones had a solid rookie season before injuries and maybe the length of season seemed to slow him. Jones faces huge expectations this season and it will be interesting to see if he looks bigger (he added 10 pounds this offseason) and faster or more productive as he takes advantage of his year of experience. On the other end of the spectrum, some of the less proven players need to step up to add depth on the edge. Jermaine Cunningham and Jake Bequette will be very much in a battle for reps and roster spots. Pass rush has always been a concern for the defense in recent years and that continues.

3 – Safety in numbers: There are a bunch of guys vying for time in the secondary, specifically at the safety spot. It looks as though Devin McCourty will be kept at free safety and likely bring stability to that position. But who will line up next to him and round out the safety depth chart? Adrian Wilson has a great resume, but word in Arizona was that he's lost a step. A lot of eyes will be watching for that in camp. Tavon Wilson looks the part of a modern safety, but now he must put it together on the field. Steve Gregory seems to have drawn a lot of criticism for his play a year ago from fans and media alike, but he did start 12 games. It might be a little early to write the obituary on his career in New England. Duron Harmon is also interesting as a somewhat controversial draft pick. There will probably be a couple different bodies who get a chance to play at safety over the course of the season, but how that starts to work itself out will be an area to watch in the back end early in camp and into preseason action.

What do you think of these three areas of concern heading into training camp? Are there other areas that you'll be more focused on? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

Get a behind the scenes look at the Patriots Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/14: "I have confidence in all the players on the team"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/13: "Everybody is committed to working hard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Matthew Slater 11/12: "Our struggles are due to us and our inability to execute"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/12: "We have high expectations of ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising