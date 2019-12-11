Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Hope for a Patriots playoff run?

I think they've used White plenty the last couple weeks and have had special attention to runs to the outside with Michel, while their screen game has been hit or miss. I don't think McDaniels skates off free and clear of the offense's woes this season but I think his creative playcalls have been some of the only things working this season, just take the flea flicker and the halfback pass against the Chiefs. No plays look good when the execution is as inconsistent as it has been this season for the Patriots. McDaniels has been pushing a lot of buttons, looking for what works and what they can hang their hat on but have not found it yet. There's just only so much to work with right now and he's given everyone a shot so far to mixed results. But to me if we're playing the blame game for the offense, McDaniels would rank close to the bottom. –Mike Dussault

Why is Cody Kessler taking up a valuable roster spot? If the Pats really need a good backup QB, Kaepernick is clearly available, albeit somewhat controversial. Is Kessler just a place holder and regular healthy scratch until the Pats find a WR or TE to add to the roster? – Steve Cook

Kessler's contribution comes behind the scenes, helping run the scout offense and taking some things off of Jarrett Stidham's plate. I'm sure if there was a tight end or wide receiver they liked and wanted they'd find a way to bring them in and wouldn't let Kessler's presence deny them. If Stidham is ever pressed into action, Kessler will be a significant reason why he'll be better prepared than if he was fully occupied with running other team's offenses in practice rather than focusing on the Patriots offense.

On the Patriots last play do you have any idea why Harry was not in it? He's what, 6'4" and was drafted, I thought, for his ability to catch contested passes. Seems like his size and skills would be more important than Toms' trust at that moment. Thanks. – Ted Keller

I agree with this point however Harry suffered a hip injury after his should've-been touchdown so that might be why he was unavailable. Clearly the team designed the swing pass play for him and it actually worked despite not being counted as a score. More of those kind of specific purpose plays, especially in the red zone, with Harry should continue to be a point of focus in these final couple months. –Mike Dussault

In the past the Patriots have always seemed to have trouble drafting specific positions, some of these being cornerback, wide receiver and running back. Though there are a small amount of exceptions (Malcolm mitchell before his injury trouble but even he didn't pan out) what is the problem that we seem to have with these positions? Do we have trouble scouting these positions, is the player development at these positions hard, or is the patriots system as a whole too difficult to grasp for these rookies and young players even after a few years with the team? Any insight would be helpful and thank you for doing this Q&A week after week! – Logan Morrison