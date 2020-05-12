Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Roster limits, UDFA options and more

I agree the defensive tackle spot looks a little thin at the moment. Allen replaces Shelton but there's not much known at the position other than Lawrence Guy. Byron Cowart could carve out a bigger role than he held a year ago as a rookie, but even then they could probably use another option. However, I'm not as concerned overall as you seem to be with that aspect of the defense. The 2019 team absolutely struggled at times to stop the run and it was an occasional problem, particularly in the playoffs. But overall the Patriots still found a way to win 12 games despite those troubles. The bigger problem last year was the offense's inability to consistently move the ball and score points. I'm far more concerned with that element of the Patriots right now than I am with the defense's ability to stop the run. But I do agree with your assessment that the defensive tackle position seems a little thin.

If Jarrett Stidham has a rough start in the season, do you see the Patriots starting Brian Lewerke or J'Mar Smith in a certain situation?

It's almost impossible to predict how the undrafted rookies will factor in without seeing them on the field but I'd be surprised if either one of those players has much of a role in 2020. With so little time to practice on the field I don't see how they can get up to speed to the point where they can compete for playing time. Stidham and Brian Hoyer have experience playing in the system and they understand the offense. Those two figure to take the majority of the snaps this season and unless there are injuries I don't see Lewerke or Smith being factors. Just making the team would be a major accomplishment for either player.

It sounds like Tom Brady recruited Rob Gronkowski before he signed with Tampa Bay, so why isn't this tampering?

I suppose it's certainly possible that tampering was involved but I feel like the more likely scenario was Gronk reached out to Bill Belichick and told him he wanted to come out of retirement and wished to be traded to Tampa Bay. Clearly he was only playing for the Bucs because Brady is the only quarterback he said he would play for. So that's why I feel you may be right and there was some tampering involved. But I also think there was some talk between the Patriots and Bucs that likely went on for a while before we knew about it. Maybe a week or two. It was part of the negotiations involved. Tampering charges would probably need to be filed by the Patriots in order for the league to further investigate, but it doesn't seem like the Patriots or the league have any plans to do so.

The Patriots unveiled the new 2020 uniforms and 80 percent of the fans and most the talk show hosts say they look high school-ish. Is there any chance they could change in 2021? I personally hate the blue pants and shoulder stripes. If you're going to have colored pants, the old red ones from the 1970s were nice or go back to silver.

Well I'm not sure where you're getting you stats from. I haven't seen any polls indicating 80 percent of Patriots liked and hated the new uniforms. Personally, I don't like the changes and I wasn't overly fond of the blue and silver the team has used over the last 20-plus years. However, I'm sort of conflicted on this because the team has done nothing but win while wearing them and although I loved the red and white combinations of the 1970s, including the red pants you mentioned, the truth is the Patriots never really won anything wearing those. Bottom line is there won't be any changes made for a while as the league prohibits teams from altering uniforms for five years.

Just saw your article about the debate on the Patriots "All Decade Team", particularly, the part involving James White, LeGarrette Blount and Danny Amendola. To me, this should have been a non-debate. All three have a place on the team - at the sacrifice of Wes Welker.

WR - Edleman

WR - Amendola

RB - Blount

Flex - White

Let's face it, Welker was playing for the Broncos from 2013 on, and never won a SB with the Pats. In fact, his most remembered play in any SB is the drop of a pass that would have sealed a Patriot victory over the Giants, not a play that won the game - like Julian and Danny are remembered for.