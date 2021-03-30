Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Roster reworking continues

I've done mock draft after mock draft. I've landed on a plethora of guys I'd like at 15 if we don't trade up for a QB: corners Surtain of Alabama and Horn of South Carolina; the linebacker, Parsons, from Penn State; Michigan D-lineman Paye; the wideout from 'Bama, Waddle. Even though I'd rather take a wideout on Day Two because of the depth of the draft at that position, if all are on the board at 15, who do you choose? I'm on [patriots.com] daily. Appreciate everyone's hard work. John Meehan

It's an interesting question, John, and it might depend on the status of Stephon Gilmore. If he's still on the team come Draft Weekend, maybe I'd go with Parsons or Waddle. If not, the corners would definitely be in play. I would love to get Paye, simply because he's a fellow Rhode Islander, but I think we've cornered the market on University of Michigan edge players. So, pretty much any of the young men you mentioned would be fine by me. Erik Scalavino

Do you guys think that Justin Fields is a good fit for the Patriots if they were to trade up? I love Justin Fields. He's my favorite QB in the draft. Billy Schmidt

Any of the top three or four QBs in this year's crop of rookies would be a good fit here. The question is, will any of them be available if the Patriots don't move up from their current spot at 15 overall? Most likely not. Erik Scalavino

Should New England make it a priority to take Mac Jones in the draft or in your opinion does he lack the intangibles to merit pick 15? Marc Saez

Is it realistic for the Patriots to go Mac Jones at 15? Or will they look elsewhere? Jacob Thompson

Realistic? Sure. He could be there at 15. But I'd prefer they look elsewhere for a young passer. The NFL game is changing. Athletic QBs who can throw AND run are taking over this league. New England needs to get one of those. I don't think Jones can be considered such a dual threat. Erik Scalavino

Hey guys! Even though James White is back, there were numerous reports of trying to get Playoff Lenny [Fournette]. And he is a different type of a back. Given that information, what do you think about going with Travis Etienne or Najee Harris with the first-round pick? How would that impact the offense? Rosen Rashkov

As I've stated here in this column previously and numerous times on our Patriots Unfiltered radio show/podcast, I want New England to take the most talented player available whenever they make their first selection. Generally speaking, that's not a running back. I suppose I'll just be content if the Patriots don't trade down or out of the first round, but I can think of more exciting positions I'd rather see them address with that 15th overall selection (i.e., wide receiver, pass rusher). Erik Scalavino

Do think the NFL will continue to use the new practice squad rules in 2021? The expanded practice squad and call-up rules seemed very successful in 2020, allowing teams to get their players game action that in past years was just not possible. Bryant Smeeth