Patriots unveil plans to celebrate 15th anniversary of the 2001 Super Bowl Championship season

"The Super Bowl XXXVI win over the Rams was the first championship for our team and will always hold a very special place in our hearts," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "The victory made everyone that ever wore a Patriots uniform or rooted for the Patriots on the bleachers at Foxboro Stadium feel proud to be a fan. I know I am looking forward to reliving some of those great memories throughout the 2016 season."

The Patriots claimed the first Super Bowl championship in its 42-year history on Feb. 3, 2002, with a 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans.

The drama of Super Bowl XXXVI rivaled any pro football championship game up to that point. It began with the Patriots, much to the surprise of the TV broadcasters, choosing to be introduced as a team rather than the traditional introduction of individual players. The Patriots then went on to capture its first world championship in thrilling fashion over the heavily favored Rams, as Super Bowl XXXVI was the first to ever be won on the game's final play.

Fans will relive the moments that made 2001 so special through the following Patriots content:

VIDEO VIGNETTES

Beginning this week, the Patriots will launch a series of video vignettes on the Patriots Twitter (@Patriots) and Facebook (New England Patriots) accounts as well as on the team's website (**www.patriots.com**). The vignettes will feature key stories from the 2001 season, including the Tom Brady/Drew Bledsoe debate, the infamous Snow Bowl game against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Divisional playoffs and the events surrounding Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans.

PATRIOTS ALL-ACCESS

The Emmy Award-winning TV show, "Patriots All-Access," will feature "Where Are They Now" segments with many of the key players from that championship team, including Richard Seymour and Lawyer Milloy. Also included in the show will be "Remember When" videos of the 13 best memories from the 2001 season.

PATRIOTS FOOTBALL WEEKLY

Patriots Football Weekly, the official newspaper of the New England Patriots, will run season-long posters of images from the 2001 season.

2001 EXHIBIT AT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE