Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Foxborough - Patriots players returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday as the team got underway with their offseason program that includes mostly training and conditioning for the first few weeks. For the veterans, it was their first chance to not only meet some new teammates but also get a feel for the changes that new head coach Jerod Mayo and his staff have implemented over the last few months.

"It's been good so far, only two days in, but it's exciting, excited to be back, excited to be around the guys. I love this time of year, a chance for us to be around the guys, just building that camaraderie, the team coming together," said Hunter Henry. "I'm excited for this new start, to be a part of that is exciting. I have a lot of pride in this organization, they brought me here three years ago. I always admired Jerod as a coach, as a person, as a player too. I'm excited to be a part of that new change."

Henry signed a three-year contract with the Patriots this offseason as the team quickly moved before free agency to secure the best tight end on the market and one who had already turned in three solid years in New England. With 17 touchdowns and over 1,500 receiving yards in those three seasons, Henry figures to be a key building block as the team looks to remake their offense.

A veteran presence who has often been New England's most reliable pass catcher, Henry told reporters on Tuesday that he was happy to be back with the team and looking forward to building on what he's already established.