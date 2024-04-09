 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger Re-Signing, Players Return to Work, Draft Talk

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Photos: Patriots Players Return To Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

A duo of Patriots veterans are helping to lead the way as the team gets underway with their offseason team activities.

Apr 09, 2024 at 02:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

media-hunter-peppers-wm

Foxborough - Patriots players returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday as the team got underway with their offseason program that includes mostly training and conditioning for the first few weeks. For the veterans, it was their first chance to not only meet some new teammates but also get a feel for the changes that new head coach Jerod Mayo and his staff have implemented over the last few months.

"It's been good so far, only two days in, but it's exciting, excited to be back, excited to be around the guys. I love this time of year, a chance for us to be around the guys, just building that camaraderie, the team coming together," said Hunter Henry. "I'm excited for this new start, to be a part of that is exciting. I have a lot of pride in this organization, they brought me here three years ago. I always admired Jerod as a coach, as a person, as a player too. I'm excited to be a part of that new change."

Henry signed a three-year contract with the Patriots this offseason as the team quickly moved before free agency to secure the best tight end on the market and one who had already turned in three solid years in New England. With 17 touchdowns and over 1,500 receiving yards in those three seasons, Henry figures to be a key building block as the team looks to remake their offense.

A veteran presence who has often been New England's most reliable pass catcher, Henry told reporters on Tuesday that he was happy to be back with the team and looking forward to building on what he's already established.

"I love this locker room, I love this area, I love this fan base, I love this organization," said Henry, "Things are different for sure, they already are in the building. There are some things we can carry over, and some things we need to change. Obviously, there was a lot of success here and we want to be a part of the next success."

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers was one of the emerging leaders on defense last season, playing in all but two games and bringing a needed edge to the defense where his hard hits, like the one on Davante Adams in the Raiders game, were tone-setters. Peppers was one of the bright spots when the turnover-needy defense needed to make plays.

Now in his third season with the Patriots, Peppers is expanding his leadership and expressed optimism that the defense, with most of their biggest pieces back in the mix and a pair of starters returning from injury in Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, will continue to take forward strides thanks to the continuity that exists on the defensive coaching staff.

"This is where you build that foundation for the season, I was anxious to get back," said Peppers. "We're just in here knocking the dust off, getting to know each other, getting to know the strength and conditioning program."

Peppers was vocal about his support for new defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington, who served as the team's defensive line coach for the last three seasons. Peppers said Covington played a key role in his development with the Patriots, something the safety was eager to build upon.

"DC had a huge role on defense last year," said Peppers. "He's a knowledgeable guy, knows the defense inside and out. He spoke about his journey today, there's a lot of things I didn't even know. I'm excited for him. He was very instrumental to my time here, so I'm happy he got the chance, I'm happy I get to play for him and keep building on this thing."

It's only April and the fall start of football is still a long ways away, but Peppers said the foundation is already being set just two days in even if it is too hard to know right now exactly how it will all come together.

"I'm always confident in my guys, but right now it's too early to tell," said Peppers. "Games aren't won in April but you can lose some if you come here and you're not where your feet are and you're just going through the motions. Right now that's all we're worried about, getting back in shape, getting introduced to the new material, getting to know the new coaches, those guys getting to know us and getting the ball rolling a little bit."

Photos: Patriots Players Return To Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts

Patriots players returned to Gillette Stadium on Monday, April 8, 2024 to begin the start of the voluntary offseason program.

040824-Arrivals_Adler1034-watermarked
1 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1609-watermarked
2 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0175-watermarked
3 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1461-watermarked
4 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler0837-watermarked
5 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0716-watermarked
6 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1229-watermarked
7 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler1121-watermarked
8 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1346-watermarked
9 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1698-watermarked
10 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1785-watermarked
11 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0321-watermarked
12 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler0521-watermarked
13 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1193-watermarked
14 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0586-watermarked
15 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1526-watermarked
16 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0204-watermarked
17 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0935-watermarked
18 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1120-watermarked
19 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1149-watermarked
20 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0669-watermarked
21 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1556-watermarked
22 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler0014a-watermarked
23 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler1358-watermarked
24 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1549-watermarked
25 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0509-watermarked
26 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1234-watermarked
27 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0437-watermarked
28 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0953-watermarked
29 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1317-watermarked
30 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler1223-watermarked
31 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1629-watermarked
32 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1733-watermarked
33 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0571-watermarked
34 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1710-watermarked
35 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1819-watermarked
36 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler0336-watermarked
37 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1634-watermarked
38 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1647-watermarked
39 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0450-watermarked
40 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0366-watermarked
41 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler0124-watermarked
42 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0681-watermarked
43 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0304-watermarked
44 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0133-watermarked
45 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0860-watermarked
46 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1704-watermarked
47 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0227-watermarked
48 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-PracticeBubble_Adler0283-watermarked
49 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-WeightRoom_Adler1221-watermarked
50 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1687-watermarked
51 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0312-watermarked
52 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0075-watermarked
53 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0144-watermarked
54 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler1571-watermarked
55 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
040824-Arrivals_Adler0578-watermarked
56 / 56
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Logan Ryan has decided to call it a career after 11 NFL seasons that brought him two championships.
news

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

The NFL tight end great was honored with a celebration of life ceremony in his beloved Hawaii.
news

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

Let's explore the possibilities for the Patriots if they decide to trade down from the third overall pick in this year's draft. 
news

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

With the pre-draft process coming to a close, here are our top 20 wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft and the best fits for the Patriots. 
news

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots returner/defensive back Marcus Jones is making his golf debut at the Club Car Championship Pro Am.
news

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Mike Dussault targets the Patriots two biggest needs by getting aggressive and trading back into the first round.
news

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

The highly coveted prospect from North Carolina solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class on Thursday. 
news

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

With the first stop on Patriots.com's Pro Day tour, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels worked out for NFL scouts at LSU on Wednesday. 
news

Robert Kraft Discusses Patriots Offseason, Draft Approach and Finding the Next QB

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft touched on a variety of topics from the NFL's Owner's Meetings in Orlando.
news

Coach Mayo Discusses Free Agency, Patriots Draft Plans at NFL's League Meetings 

The Patriots head coach discussed the team's approach to free agency, the quarterback class in this year's draft, and more from the AFC coaches breakfast. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

Watch as we unveil new player and veteran jersey numbers for the 2024 season. View the full Patriots roster here.

Jabrill Peppers 4/9: "There's always room for improvement"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on April 9, 2024.

Hunter Henry 4/9: "We are trying to be part of that change"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on April 9, 2024.

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Get a quick look at the first day back for the 2024 New England Patriots. Patriots players returned to Gillette Stadium to kick off the offseason conditioning program.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising