Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

The Patriots continued additions this offseason have everyone excited about the new wide receivers on the team.

DeVante Parker is already growing a rapport with quarterback Mac Jones by doing what he does best — contested catches. And despite an injury setback, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton's speed and separation ability has everyone buzzing.

Although an offense can never have too many weapons, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remains a constantly reliable presence in New England's arsenal.

Meyers, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, may not be the new and exciting thing. But he was once again a pillar for the Patriots offense in training camp and projects into a high-volume role as Jones's go-to target in the slot and on third down.

According to Pro Football Focus, Meyers led the Patriots with 19 first-down conversions on third down and a team-high 35 receptions against man coverage last season.

"It takes a lot of trust to get there, and the fact that he looks for me in certain situations, I guess I must be doing some things right," Meyers told reporters on Thursday. "That could change really quickly. That's the NFL. Things change fast. That's something I have to go out there and keep proving over and over again. It doesn't really matter what I did last year."

After three seasons playing for former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Meyers spoke openly about the growing pains of adjusting to a tweaked offensive system and new coaching staff during training camp.