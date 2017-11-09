Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 20 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Patriots Wrap Up: Bennett reportedly back in New England

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium

Nov 09, 2017 at 08:55 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

In a move that seemed almost inevitable, the Patriots have claimed Martellus Bennett off waivers from Green Bay, according to media reports.

In order to make room for Bennett on the 53-man roster, veteran defensive end Geneo Grissom appears to have been let go.

Just yesterday, the Packers parted with the veteran tight end for his alleged "failure to disclose a medical condition." It's unclear exactly what that injury might be, but his erstwhile head coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy disclosed to reporters that Bennett has recently been suffering from a shoulder injury.

After being traded from Chicago in March 2016, Bennett helped New England capture its fifth Super Bowl trophy this past February, but then elected to sign a three-year free-agent deal with the Packers a month later. Since then, Bennett appeared to wear out his welcome in Wisconsin, particularly over the past month, when he stated publicly that he intended this to be his final season in the NFL.

Whether or not Bennett is willing or even healthy enough to contribute to the Patriots for the remainder of 2017 remains to be seen, but New England's interest in bringing him back makes perfect sense. The Patriots attempted to fill his void by trading for Dwayne Allen this past offseason, but Allen's production hasn't come close to matching Bennett's from a year ago. Plus, with New England's recent offensive struggles in the red zone and Bennett's having been not far removed from the team, he could theoretically relearn the Patriots' playbook and provide another potent dimension to this offense.

There's also recent precedent for New England getting back together successfully with a player who left town via free agency. In 2014, running back LeGarrette Blount signed with Pittsburgh, only to fall out with the Steelers and eventually be released that same season. He immediately re-signed with the Patriots, for whom he'd played in 2013. Blount helped the Patriots win their fourth Super Bowl later that same year.

In Bennett, they can only hope for similar results.

Learning French

If Bennett does, in fact, suit up again for the Patriots, he'll be reunited with former Packers teammate Ricky Jean Francois. The Pack released the veteran defensive lineman on Nov. 1, and the Patriots scooped him up six days later.

On Thursday, Jean Francois – his two-word, French-sounding last name is not hyphenated – told reporters he's dedicating all his time right now to digesting his new playbook so he can be available and prepared to help New England whenever he's called upon to do so. And he used some apropos analogies to describe what his life is like right now.

"It's like, you know English, but somebody's teaching you French. I've got to learn French now.

"It's an ongoing transition," Jean Francois added. "Biggest thing now is learn that playbook. Anything could happen. They could throw me in the fire… the playbook is my best friend right now – my wife, my girlfriend, my everything."

Rocky road home

Despite his team's historic struggles against the Broncos in Denver, Colorado native Nate Solder says it's always fun for him to go back to his home state for games.

"Absolutely. First of all, it's a really competitive atmosphere, and I grew up there, so, I know the diehard fans that they have. That all makes it fun. I watched that team play for a lot of years and I get to play there with a lot of people that I care for watching me."

He was asked if he has any family or friends who remain Broncos fans and thus make homecomings tough for him at all.

"No family members, but plenty of friends, yes," he laughed.

Practice Report

The Patriots held a walkthrough workout on their practice field Thursday. They'll suit up one more time on Friday before boarding their team plane to Colorado, where they'll remain following the Broncos game Sunday night.

Next week, New England will utilize the Air Force Academy's football facilities in Colorado Springs, more than an hour south of Denver, in preparation for their Week 11 tilt with the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. The Patriots will depart Colorado a week from Saturday for the trip to Mexico.

Related Content

news

Wrap Up 2/2: Several Patriots soaking in first Super Bowl experience

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.

news

Wrap Up 2/1: Patriots walk down Super Bowl Memory Lane

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.

news

Wrap Up 1/31: Patriots continue SB LIII preps at Georgia Tech

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.

news

Wrap Up 1/30: Patriots get to work in ATL

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.

news

Wrap Up 1/29: Belichick upbeat to start SB LIII Week

Patriots news and notes from Super Bowl LIII.

news

Wrap Up 1/26: Finishing up in Foxborough

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium

news

Wrap Up 1/23: Patriots tackle Super Bowl logistics

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium

news

Wrap Up 1/18: Healthy Patriots wind down KC preps

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.

news

Wrap Up 1/15: Cold weather a hot topic

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.

news

Wrap Up 1/11: 'We need Foxborough going nuts' in frigid temps

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.

news

Wrap Up 1/9: McCourty returns to practice

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.

news

Wrap Up 1/7: Patriots back from bye, re-Charged

Patriots news and notes from Gillette Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

Analysis: Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore (Knee) on IR, P Jake Bailey (Back) Doubtful For Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Jahlani Tavai

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jahlani Tavai as his brotherly competition has led to his football career in Hawaii and now, the New England Patriots.

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and he talks about his time off during the bye week. Uche also explains his role on the defense, and how they are heading into their game against the Jets.

Michael Onwenu 11/18: "We just have to do our jobs"

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/18: "Getting back to what we do the best"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/18: "We want to make sure we start fast"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "There's a number of areas we can improve in"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising