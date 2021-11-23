Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

The Patriots status as one of the hottest teams in the league has impacted the NFL's schedule as the league announced the team's Week 15 game at Indianapolis will be played in prime time at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 on NFL Network.
The matchup was originally tabbed as to be determined along with four other games, but the Patriots recent five-game winning streak, coupled with the Colts winning six of their past eight, made the decision to place it in prime time an easy one.
Las Vegas will travel to Cleveland for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff prior to Pats-Colts while Dolphins-Jets, Panthers-Bills and Washington-Philadelphia have all been scheduled for Sunday, December 19 at 1 p.m.