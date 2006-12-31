Pats' Harrison hurts right leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 31, 2006) -- New England safety Rodney Harrison hurt his right leg when blocked in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans.
Harrison went to the ground and slapped the turf after being blocked by Titans receiver Bobby Wade, whose helmet appeared to hit Harrison's right knee.
He walked off the field on his own.
Harrison started the first eight games this season, then broke his right shoulder blade in a 27-20 loss to Indianapolis when wide receiver Marvin Harrison fell on his arm.
The Titans game was Harrison's second back after the shoulder injury.
His left knee sidelined him most of last season after he tore three ligaments in his left knee at Pittsburgh in the third game.