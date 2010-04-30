Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW Blog:Rookie camp, P.M. observations

Apr 30, 2010 at 01:00 PM

The second practice of the first day of rookie mini-camp has concluded. and what a difference a few hours makes. This morning was party cloudy and very breezy, this afternoon, bright, hot sunshine and almost no wind. That's New England weather for you ... On the practice field, more unpredictability. The exact same group that was there this morning took the field this afternoon, but some players who looked decent in the morning had a more difficult afternoon session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are prepared for whatever Jaguars team shows up in Foxborough on Sunday.
American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.
Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

With a new calendar year dawning, we're mulling some resolutions the Patriots might consider for 2022.
Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/31: "We're ready to go on their full roster"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots Readying for the Jaguars

Patriots players Mac Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, JC Jackson, and Myles Bryant address the media leading up to their Sunday matchup against The Jacksonville Jaguars.on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
