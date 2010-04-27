PFW Blog: Rookie free agents?

Long after the three-day NFL Draft extravaganza had ended Saturday evening, the Patriots, like all 31 other NFL clubs, were busy working the phones to add undrafted rookie free agents to their roster. We won't know the official list of Patriots signings until later this week (probably Thursday), but as of this afternoon, I've found at least a half-dozen reports around the Web confirming that certain players have inked deals with New England.
Apr 27, 2010
