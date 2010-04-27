PFW Blog: Rookie free agents?

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 27, 2010 at 04:00 AM

Long after the three-day NFL Draft extravaganza had ended Saturday evening, the Patriots, like all 31 other NFL clubs, were busy working the phones to add undrafted rookie free agents to their roster. We won't know the official list of Patriots signings until later this week (probably Thursday), but as of this afternoon, I've found at least a half-dozen reports around the Web confirming that certain players have inked deals with New England.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

