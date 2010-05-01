PFW Blog: Rookie mini-camp, Day 2 thoughts

It seemed like the coaching staff was expecting more out of the rookies now that they have a couple of practices under their belts. The coaches, by and large, were noticeably more vociferous than the day before, barking at individual players and position groups when something went wrong.
May 01, 2010 at 06:20 AM
