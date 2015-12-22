PFW's NFL Power Rankings: Week 16

Patriots Football Weekly created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game -- those most closely associated to winning and losing -- to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.
|**THIS WEEK**
|**LAST WEEK**
|**DIFFERENCE**
|**TEAM**
|**RECORD**
|**INDEX**
|1
|1
|same
|Carolina Panthers
|14-0-0
|3.167
|2
|2
|same
|Arizona Cardinals
|12-2-0
|3.333
|3
|3
|same
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11-3-0
|3.667
|4
|5
|up 1
|New England Patriots
|12-2-0
|5.167
|5
|6
|up 1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9-5-0
|5.333
|5
|4
|down 1
|Seattle Seahawks
|9-5-0
|5.333
|7
|7
|same
|Green Bay Packers
|10-4-0
|7.667
|8
|8
|same
|New York Jets
|9-5-0
|9.000
|9
|9
|same
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9-5-0
|10.833
|10
|10
|same
|Denver Broncos
|10-4-0
|12.333
|11
|10
|down 1
|Buffalo Bills
|6-8-0
|12.500
|12
|12
|same
|New York Giants
|6-8-0
|13.000
|13
|15
|up 2
|Minnesota Vikings
|9-5-0
|14.000
|14
|14
|same
|Washington Redskins
|7-7-0
|14.833
|15
|13
|down 2
|Oakland Raiders
|6-8-0
|15.000
|16
|17
|up 1
|Atlanta Falcons
|7-7-0
|17.333
|16
|18
|up 2
|Houston Texans
|7-7-0
|17.333
|18
|21
|up 3
|New Orleans Saints
|5-9-0
|19.500
|19
|16
|down 3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6-8-0
|19.667
|20
|19
|down 1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6-8-0
|19.833
|21
|23
|up 2
|St. Louis Rams
|6-8-0
|20.000
|22
|20
|down 2
|Chicago Bears
|5-9-0
|21.500
|23
|22
|down 1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5-9-0
|21.833
|24
|28
|up 4
|San Diego Chargers
|4-10-0
|22.000
|25
|23
|down 2
|Indianapolis Colts
|6-8-0
|22.667
|26
|29
|up 3
|Detroit Lions
|5-9-0
|23.333
|27
|26
|down 1
|Miami Dolphins
|5-9-0
|23.667
|28
|27
|down 1
|Dallas Cowboys
|4-10-0
|25.000
|29
|25
|down 4
|San Francisco 49ers
|4-10-0
|25.167
|30
|30
|same
|Baltimore Ravens
|4-10-0
|27.000
|31
|30
|down 1
|Tennessee Titans
|3-11-0
|27.167
|32
|32
|same
|Cleveland Browns
|3-11-0
|27.333