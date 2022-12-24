Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

Question: How much consideration was there to blowing the fumble play with New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson dead due to forward progress being stopped?
Wrolstad: "In order to have forward progress, the runner has to be controlled by the defense. He has to be held and controlled, and basically have his feet taken away. We felt that he still had his feet. So, we did not feel that he was held and controlled by the defense. He was still able to gain yardage and then also, obviously, there was still a chance that he could fumble."