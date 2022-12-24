Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews Referee Craig Wrolstad following the New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Dec 24, 2022 at 05:38 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

Question: How much consideration was there to blowing the fumble play with New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson dead due to forward progress being stopped?

Wrolstad: "In order to have forward progress, the runner has to be controlled by the defense. He has to be held and controlled, and basically have his feet taken away. We felt that he still had his feet. So, we did not feel that he was held and controlled by the defense. He was still able to gain yardage and then also, obviously, there was still a chance that he could fumble."

