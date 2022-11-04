Pregame Military Parachute Team Performance And F-15 Flyover Are Among The Highlights To Patriots Salute To Service Game At Gillette Stadium On Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will honor hundreds of patriots during their annual Salute to Service game this Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Three generals will be in attendance, including two Joint Chiefs of Staff, dozens of officers and more than 150 future guardsmen, sailors and soldiers who will be enlisted on the field prior to the game. During the game, players will be wearing a memorial sticker of a fallen patriot on their helmets as the team honors five T.A.P.S. families (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).

Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early to be able to express appreciation during multiple pregame ceremonies to honor our military, including the first parachute team performance ever at Gillette Stadium. A list of a few of the Salute to Service initiatives planned for Sunday are listed below.

Three military generals in attendance:

General James McConville – Chief of Staff of the Army

General Daniel Hokanson – Chief of the National Guard Bureau

Major General Gary Keefe – Massachusetts National Guard

Parachute Team—The West Point Parachute Team will perform a pregame jump, the first ever at Gillette Stadium.

Enlistment Ceremonies—The Massachusetts National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army will enlist more than 150 patriots in the north end of the field prior to the game.

Honor Guard – Performed by members of the USS Constitution of the United States Navy.

National Anthem – Sunday's anthem-will be performed by a West Point Band soloist.

F-15 Flyover – Four F-15 jets from the Massachusetts National Guard will perform a pregame flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The fighter jets are from the 104th Fighter Wing, 131st Fighter Squadron.

Halftime – Fans will be entertained by the performance of the West Point Band at the half.

In addition, long-time Patriots partner Raytheon Technologies has invited hundreds of post-military service college students currently in school at local universities to attend the game.

There will be some fan activations located outside the W1 entrance on the west side of the stadium, including the U.S. Navy Nimitz, a state of the art immersive experience with a virtual reality mission.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive and enter the stadium early. For those seeking public transportation options, please see the MBTA train schedule listed below.

Train Schedule to Gillette Stadium—Round trip tickets are currently on sale at ticket windows and available on mTicket.

Schedule from Boston:

Depart South Station: 10:35 AM

Depart Back Bay: 10:40 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 10:55 AM

Arrive Foxboro: 11:25 AM

Schedule from Providence:

Depart Providence: 10:20 AM

Depart Attleboro: 10:40 AM

Depart Mansfield: 10:50 AM

Arrive Foxboro: 11:25 AM

After the game: Trains depart Foxborough 30 minutes after the game ends.