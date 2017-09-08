Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 23 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Presser Points - Belichick: 'I'm not trying to live in the past like everybody else'

New England coach focused on improving 2017 Patriots, and little else, after opening night upset loss.

Sep 08, 2017 at 06:24 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="589686"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

The past and the present collided for the Patriots Thursday night in Foxborough and that collision left New England a defeated team.

The 2017 NFL opener at Gillette Stadium was the final obvious link to New England's historic Super Bowl LI comeback last February. The banner was uncovered. The pregame ceremony was a recap of the road from a 28-3 deficit to another Lombardi Trophy.

New England players, many of whom had nothing to do with the Patriots last winter, even wore Super Bowl LI patches on their jerseys.

All this, at a home opener kicking off a new season for a team that Bill Belichick has reminded all summer long that it's yet to accomplish or prove anything.

A day after New England was shockingly upset by the Chiefs 42-27, Belichick's usual day-after-game conference call had the coach as focused as ever on trying to ignore the media and fan noise of his team's history and, at least inside the walls of the football offices at Gillette Stadium, ensure that nothing other than improving the 2017 squad is a consideration.

While Belichick was asked a number of questions regarding specific issues such as depth at wide receiver, Jordan Richards' work in a linebacker-like role, the decision to go for two fourth-down tries and the efforts of newcomer Cassius Marsh, the bulk of the coach's answers offered up generalities surrounding his team's simple need to be better across the board.

"So, like I said, we've got to coach better. We've got to play better. We just didn't do a good job at all," Belichick said.

Here are a few of the highlights of Belichick's first day-after-game conference call of the new season:

1. "I'm not really interested in living in the past":It was hard not to think of New England's infamous 2014 Monday night loss to the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium following last night's most recent Patriots beatdown at the hands of an Andy Reid squad. That previous September embarrassment seemingly ignited a run to the Patriots fourth Super Bowl title later that season.

In the aftermath of that ensuing Super Bowl XLIX victory, Belichick talked about the loss in Kansas City and implied that night that even in ugly defeat he saw signs of a potential championship squad.

Now, a day after another stunning loss to the Chiefs, Belichick was asked about the way his team finished the opener. This coming after Tom Brady had questioned New England's attitude and competitiveness" in the quarterback's postgame press conference.

Friday morning, Belichick used the question as a leaping off point to make a clear statement about the media's general affinity for comparisons in the early stages of analyzing the 2017 New England team.

"I think I said it a thousand times. I think we've got a lot of work to do. I don't think anything that we did really was good enough," Belichick said. "I'm not really interested in living in the past in 2014, 2015, 2003, 2004, which constantly keeps coming up. I mean, everything's about some other year but this year and this team. I don't really think all that's relevant because we're talking about another team, but we've got a thousand questions about it every week. So, I'm really concerned about the 2017 team, what this team is, what this team needs to do. I'm not trying to live in the past like everybody else is."

2. Fourth down "one of the many things that cost us": With the Patriots already leading 7-0 and having gotten the ball back after a Kareem Hunt fumble on Kansas City's first offense play of the night, a Rob Gronkowski ensuing would-be 20-yard touchdown was overturned on replay review. A play later, the Patriots faced a fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs 10 that Belichick decided to go for rather than kicking the short field goal for the early two-score lead.

Running back Mike Gillislee was stuffed on his run. Kansas City took over possession and marched 90 yards to a touchdown to tie the game and erase any home-team hopes of a cakewalk opener.

Belichick was asked about his decision to go for it, something he did again later in the game leading to another turnover on downs.

"It's a decision. There are pros and cons to it," Belichick explained. "You know that when you make it, and then, like I said, you try to do what's best for the team when you make that decision. Obviously, it didn't work out. So, we didn't do a good job on short yardage all night, and it was one of the many things that cost us."

3. "It's no one guy, it's no one play, it's no one thing":One of the more interesting personnel and scheme decisions on defense for the Patriots in the opener against the Chiefs was the use of four safeties for large portions of the game, with Richards playing a linebacker-like role on the line of scrimmage. It's something New England dabbled with in the preseason before the defensive back-heavy look was thrown at Kansas City.

The end result was not good as the Chiefs rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense on the way to six touchdowns, including running at the undersized front to the tune of 185 yards rushing and a 6.9-yard average. Richards did have a forced fumble for a turnover against Hunt on Kansas City's first offensive snap of the night, but after that the theoretical advantages of the defensive package never seemed to come to fruition.

"We did what we thought was best for the game. Obviously, things didn't work out good," Belichick explained of Richards' role. "They gave us a lot of receivers on the field, different combinations of them, so we played more defensive backs or those type of players. That's part of the matchup. But, we didn't do nearly as good a job of it as we need to do. We've just got to do a better job. It's no one guy, it's no one play, it's no one thing."

Read the full transcript from Bill Belichick's Conference Call

Related Content

news

Presser Points: Ramping up toward the regular season

Notes on the short turnaround, shifting preparation, Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel.
news

Presser Points: Highlighting strong performances from the youngsters

Belichick on Winovich, Cowart, Wynn and the short week of preparation for Carolina
news

Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Impressive preseason win over the Lions still leaves Pats with plenty to work on
news

5 points from TB12's twelve minutes with the media

Tom Brady met the media following the final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. This will likely be the last time we hear from the 41-year-old quarterback until mid-training camp. Here are the five takeaways from the twelve minutes TB12 spent answering questions. 
news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'Easy to see why Rams are here'

Bill Belichick had plenty of complimentary things to say about the Rams when discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Presser Points 1/22: Turning attention to Rams

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly took time this afternoon to field several questions on a conference call with reporters.
news

Presser Points – Brady: 'The more film I watch, the less nervous I get'

New England QB explains how preparation eases his nerves in big games.
news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'There's an anxiety' before every game

Bill Belichick may be the league's longest-tenure coach but he still gets nervous before every game.
news

Presser Points – Brady: Underdog status shows 'what people think about what our chances are'

Patriots quarterback answers questions about New England's trip to Kansas City for the AFC title game.
news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'It's an honor to play in this game'

Bill Belichick expressed plenty of excitement in discussing the upcoming AFC title game in Kansas City.
news

Presser Points: Belichick - Chiefs are a dominant team

Bill Belichick talked about how Andy Reid's Chiefs have dominated over the past several years during his conference call on Tuesday.
news

Presser Points: Patriots looking to finish

Bill Belichick felt his team played well in the first three quarters against the Chargers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

NFL Notes: AFC arms race will impact fight for playoffs

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Reactions to the start of free agency

Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

Jame White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising