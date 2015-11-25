Presser Points - Bill Belichick: From 'any pie' to Mile High

2. Broncos man up: The Broncos have had one of the best defenses in football over the last couple years. The unit currently ranks second to the Patriots in points allowed, though Denver is No. 1 overall in terms of yards. Wade Phillips group is also No. 1 against the pass. That's due to an impressive pass rush and very talented coverage in the back end. Belichick was asked how the longtime coordinator deploys his impressive cornerbacks, former Patriot Aqib Talib and rising star Chris Harris.

"Man to man," Belichick said simply. "It's not a big mystery. They just get 'em on and let 'em go. They bring a third corner in, it's usually Harris moving inside and [Bradley] Roby on the outside. Roby played inside last year but it seems Harris is more the inside guy this year when they go to three corners."

3. In the zone:Belichick emphasized many times the obvious connections on both sides of the ball between these Broncos and the teams of the 90s that went to multiple Super Bowls under Reeves. That includes the same Phillips schemes on defense and certainly the same zone blocking running schemes on offense. Denver only has the 27th-ranked running attack on the season, but the theory is that area will improve with Osweiler under center as Kubiak uses his more traditional attack with the quarterback under center, the backs running outside zone plays and utilizing a boot-leg play-acting passing game off that. Belichick made it clear that dealing with the zone blocking and running will be the first key for his No. 2-ranked run defense this Sunday night in the Mile High City. That would seem to put a clear focus on the task setting the edge on defense for the likes of Chandler Jones, Rob Ninkovich and others.

"That's all it is," Belichick said when asked about the return to the zone blocking scheme of Kubiak's roots. "That's it. Same zone blocking we saw at Denver when coach Kubiak was there with coach [Mike] Shanahan. It's the same zone blocking we saw in Houston when coach Kubiak was there. Same zone blocking we saw from Baltimore last year. It's all the same.