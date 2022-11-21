Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

At Minnesota Vikings

Coming off a 40-3 blowout at the hands of the Cowboys the Vikings have lost just two games this season and will have something to prove on national television. Injuries have hit the Vikings hard, with left tackle Christian Darrisaw already ruled out by head coach Kevin O'Connell and standouts like Justin Jefferson (toe) and ZaDarius Smith (knee) battling ailments that will limit them. Add it all up and despite their talent at receiver and running back (Dalvin Cook), the Vikings offense is experiencing some protection issues that look similar to the Patriots. A conventional offense like this is usually in the Pats' defensive wheelhouse, especially when injuries are factored in. Still, Jefferson is a game-changer to be respected.

Buffalo Bills

Coming off two losses in a row, including one to the Jets, the Bills turned things around and knocked off the Browns to get their winning ways back on track. They'll travel back to Detroit on Thanksgiving to face the Lions and then meet the Patriots a week later on Thursday Night Football. At 0-2 in the AFC East, Buffalo will need a win in New England to maintain pace with the Miami Dolphins, who will face the Texans this weekend coming off their bye week. The Patriots defense has been really good, but facing nemesis Josh Allen will be truly telling where they're at.

Schedule before Patriots: at Detroit Lions

At Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will host the 49ers tonight on Monday Night Football, as they look for their first two-game winning streak of the season. At 4-6 Arizona is still on the outside looking in but has the chance over the next six days to even their season record if they can knock off their second and third-straight teams from California. Kyler Murray is a mobile quarterback who should challenge some of the Patriots' recent defensive weaknesses while DeAndre Hopkins is the kind of elite receiver that the Pats haven't seen much of this year. They'll have a bye week before facing New England on Monday Night Football.

Schedule before Patriots: vs. San Francisco 49ers, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, BYE

At Las Vegas Raiders

Old friend Josh McDaniels' squad got a much-needed overtime win over the Broncos this past weekend. They'll travel to Seattle to face a surprising Seahawks team before playing back-to-back games against the teams from Los Angeles. The Patriots got a glimpse of Vegas this summer and Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs headline their offense, which has battled injuries to key players like Hunter Renfroe and Darren Waller. Despite their record the Raiders should know how to play the Patriots, setting up a fascinating matchup against two teams that will both need a win in front of a national audience, assuming the game remains on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Schedule before Patriots: at Seattle Seahawks, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, at Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals

After an 0-2 start, the Bengals are getting their season back on track, winning six of their last eight including a 37-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday. The Bengals are very much in direct competition with the Patriots for a wild card spot, making this the most intriguing non-division game left on the schedule. Will Jamarr Chase be back in the mix by Christmas Eve? This is a very good offense with one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. It should be one of the pivotal games of the second half, but the Bengals have a fairly daunting schedule themselves, with games slated against six potential playoff teams in their final seven games.

Schedule before Patriots: at Tennessee Titans, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Cleveland Browns, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miami Dolphins

With Tua Tagovailoa playing like an MVP candidate, the Dolphins are surprisingly pushing the Bills for the AFC East division title. The Patriots haven't been able to solve Miami since the 2020 opener, losing four straight to their divisional rivals. Miami also spoiled New England's bye week hopes late in 2019, but this time it could be the Patriots turn to play spoiler. Miami's explosive offense is showing no signs of going anywhere, the Patriots will need to solve it sooner or later.

Schedule before Patriots: vs. Houston Texans, at San Francisco 49ers, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Buffalo Bills, vs. Green Bay Packers.

At Buffalo Bills