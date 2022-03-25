Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

As spelled out in a recent patriots.com post, this year's Annual Meeting features relatively few proposals to change the NFL rule book. Overtime adjustments will be the primary debate on the floor this year, based on two separate but similar proposals put forth by three clubs.

According to Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay (Atlanta Falcons President & CEO), who addressed reporters' questions Friday morning on a conference call in advance of the Annual Meeting, "there's a lot of momentum to have a change" to the current overtime format.

"I think," McKay continued, "the discussion's going to be around … these two proposals, [which] encompass the major discussion, which is, should both teams be guaranteed a possession. Should there be consideration of only in the postseason? I think that will get discussed by some teams … There's going to be the potential for amendments on the floor if somebody wants to change either one of these."

McKay wouldn't indicate which way he was leaning, but acknowledged that it could be difficult for either proposal to win the necessary 24 votes (representing three-quarters of the league's clubs) to change the overtime rules. According to McKay, among other minor adjustments to be debated, there will also be an emphasis on sportsmanship topics, including a clarification of taunting rules in order to reduce the number of penalties called compared to 2021, when a seemingly high amount of such flags were thrown on plays that didn't appear to warrant such a penalty.

Interestingly, changes could also be coming – though perhaps not in 2022 – to punting plays, in an effort to reduce injuries to players involved in them. McKay noted that the NFL will be watching closely the changes to punting formations that will occur in the upcoming spring season of the new USFL league.