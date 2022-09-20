Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

Thanks to Bailey and Schooler's alertness, former Patriots return man Gunner Olszewski muffed the "sky ball," and New England recovered. Schooler's recovery set the Patriots offense up on the Steelers ten-yard line, and three plays later, running back Damien Harris ran into the end zone to give the Pats a 17-6 lead. With a two-score lead, New England would hold on in Pittsburgh to earn their first win of the season.

Although the play worked out perfectly for the Patriots, Achord added that Bailey does have the option to throw the ball to the uncovered Schooler. The Pats special teams coordinator put opponents on notice: the Patriots punter does have a strong arm.

"There's definitely an opportunity to throw to him, and Jake has a good arm and can throw, so there are situations where that will definitely happen," Achord said.

As Slater routinely says each week, the goal for the Patriots special teams unit isn't just to survive the game. Instead, New England wants to make game-changing plays in the kicking game by either flipping field position, causing turnovers, or even scoring touchdowns.