Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 11 - 10:40 AM

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Quick Kicks: Patriots rally fans in Trafalgar Square

Perched on a stage overlooking to grandest of London’s gathering spots, facing the National Gallery, the Patriots All-Pro tight end had been very polite and reserved as he answered questions from the moderator. The chanting, though, became too much to ignore. Stopping mid-sentence and flashing his signature grin, Gronkowski gave the crowd what they wanted.

Oct 27, 2012 at 01:28 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20121027-rally.jpg
Willie watching Willie. 

LONDON – It started with one or two chants, but grew so loud the sound echoed across Trafalgar Square.

"SPIKE… THE … MIC! SPIKE… THE … MIC! SPIKE… THE … MIC!"

Rob Gronkowski did not disappoint.

Perched on a stage overlooking to grandest of London's gathering spots, facing the National Gallery, the Patriots All-Pro tight end had been very polite and reserved as he answered questions from the moderator. The chanting, though, became too much to ignore. Stopping mid-sentence and flashing his signature grin, Gronkowski gave the crowd what they wanted.

With a thunderous crash and reverberation, Gronk spiked the microphone he'd been speaking into, to the utter amazement of the moderator and sheer delight of his teammates. Wide receiver Wes Welker was laughing so hard, he had to wipe away tears.

Gronk ,Welker, quarterback Tom Brady, several other players, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft thrilled an elbow-to-elbow crowd of NFL fans – predominantly of the Patriots variety – early this afternoon at the league-sponsored fan festival. Their visit may have been brief, but as Gronk's emphatic statement proved, it was worth it.

Right afterward, Kraft spoke for a few moments with media in attendance.

500x305-20121027-kraft.jpg

"It's great," he said of being back in London for a game for the second time. "I think about playing here, and Gillette has the best home record of any stadium in America, but … we're undefeated when we play in London. So, hopefully that stays that way tomorrow. Having been here three years ago, it was a good learning curve experience."

Though technically the designated home team, the St. Louis Rams might as well be playing at Gillette this weekend, as the fan base of Patriots fans in the United Kingdom is overwhelmingly skewed in New England's favor – a point Kraft was quick to point out.

"If we have to play a team at home in London… I sort of feel like this is a home game for us. We only look at the positive side. The way we set things up, hopefully we have a competitive advantage, week in, week out, home or away."

The Patriots owner emphasized that he believes there is a strong and growing market for American football not only in the United Kingdom, but also elsewhere overseas, and that the NFL must do more to foster its potential.

"Absolutely. We've been discussing whatever we can do to cultivate the playing of football throughout the world. I don't know that we've done as good a job as we could educating the rest of the world what a great game it is, so, we'll continue to do that.

"There are a lot of those NFL fans out there [at the rally]," added Kraft. "All the teams were represented. I'm happy to say I saw more Patriots jerseys than anyone else.

"We've seen the kind of TV ratings… the Patriots are the number one team in England. We have a great UK fan club that comes across the pond every year, and I try to meet with them. They've been really supportive of us."

Later this evening, the UK Patriots Fan Club, to which Kraft alluded, will host a part for several hundred supporters and invited guests in downtown London, and the owner is among those expected to make an appearance.

His presence will no doubt galvanize those who were fortunate enough to score tickets to the event – perhaps even more so than Gronk's gargantuan spike.

"He actually seemed very calm while he was speaking," Kraft noted, "so, I asked Bill if he feed him something, a calming influence, but Gronk showed his true colors."

With a wink and a nod, Kraft added, "Let's hope he does that during the game tomorrow."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Will the Patriots Stick With Evolving Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots kick off season in Miami

Watch as Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault evaluate the team's performance from Training Camp and preview the matchup with the Dolphins in the first game of the season. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon.

Robert Kraft introduces new Community Care in Reach mobile unit

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, in partnership with UMass Memorial Health, helped unveil the new Community Care in Reach mobile unit to provide healthcare and medical services to underserved members of the Worcester community.

Deatrich Wise 9/8: "Playing on grass is always fun"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/8: "I'm a fan of whatever it takes to win"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

David Andrews 9/8: "I get to play football for a living...not bad"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 9/8: "Every day we just try to get better, and we just come out to work"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising