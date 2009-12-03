Raise money and run in the Boston Marathon

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 03, 2009 at 01:00 AM
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation has recently partnered with the Boston Athletic Association and are allotted a limited number of charitable entries into the Boston Marathon®. The marathon is scheduled for April 19, 2010. All participants who are selected will run on behalf of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and will be asked to raise a minimum of $3,250. These fundraising dollars will be earmarked for the Patriots Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's primary goal is to support programs that aid the youth and families of the New England region by assisting programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health & fitness.

Please download the PDF application below if you are interested in being considered for the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation Marathon Team. If you have any questions, please contact the Patriots Charitable Foundation at CharitableEvents@Patriots.com.

Dowload Application

Advertising