Report: Lions sign Danny Shelton

After a lackluster first season that saw him start to emerge later in the year, Shelton re-signed with the Patriots in 2019 on another one-year deal and made a significant jump as an early-down interior block eater. He went from 31.1 percent of the snaps in 2018 to 49.3 percent this past year, setting career highs in tackles (61) and sacks (three), earning himself a significant raise in the process.